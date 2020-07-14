Montez Ford reveals he owes WWE's Paul Heyman his life

Paul Heyman was in the position of WWE RAW Executive Director for almost a year, during which time, Paul Heyman surrounded himself with future WWE Superstars. One of the teams that Paul Heyman put his faith in was the Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have improved by leaps and bounds since their time on the WWE NXT on WWE RAW. The Street Profits are the current WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, and in their role, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have flourished in every way.

Montez Ford on owing Paul Heyman for his life in WWE

Montez Ford talked about what Paul Heyman has done in WWE during an interview with Inside The Ropes and the manner in which the former WWE RAW Executive Director helped himself and Angelo Dawkins to find themselves in WWE.

Montez Ford has been finding a place in WWE for a while now, but with the help of Paul Heyman, the Street Profits were able to flourish on the main roster. Montez Ford revealed that Paul Heyman was the first person to come and talk to them on WWE RAW. Heyman took Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins under his wing and had walked them through their time on the WWE RAW roster.

He revealed that Heyman had helped to provide a lot of insight during their time on the RAW roster.

“I would like to say I owe Paul Heyman my friggin’ life man. I know both me collectively, me and Dawkins, owe him pretty much our lives. He has always been there since day one. I remember specifically the first time we encountered Paul Heyman and him just giving us a wealth of knowledge. I remember when we first debuted on Monday Night RAW, I remember specifically he was the first person that came and found us and talked to us and just pretty much took us under his wing and just, there is so much I can say and describe, he’s given us a whole bunch of stuff, and he’s pretty much been there the whole way, give us a whole lot of motivation, insight, you guys know.” - h/t 411Mania