Montez Ford scores big win over current champion on WWE RAW

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Montez Ford has defeated one-half of the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, Jey Uso, on this week's episode of the red brand.

Street Profits are set to challenge the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, The Usos, this coming Saturday at Money In The Bank, earning the opportunity a few weeks back on RAW. Before that, though, Montez Ford of The Street Profits took on Jey Uso of The Bloodline on this week's edition of the red show.

The contest was a fairly standard RAW match, with a lot of back-and-forth offense and high-flying action. Both Angelo Dawkins and Jimmy Uso were at ringside to cheer on their tag partners.

In the end, Ford won the bout with a huge Frog Splash, which almost saw him touch the Money in the Bank briefcases hanging above the ring.

The Street Profits have now gained some momentum heading into the premium live event on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if Ford and Dawkins can dethrone The Usos. You can read more about the Street Profits by clicking here.

