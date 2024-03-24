Montez Ford shares disturbing stat about the Street Profits after WWE SmackDown goes off-air

WWE star Montez Ford is ready to claim championship gold once again.

The Street Profits put on a brilliant show against The Authors of Pain in a Tag Team Tournament qualifier match on SmackDown. Angelo Dawkins and Ford picked up the win against the dominant duo of Akam and Rezar to get one step closer to a title match at WrestleMania 40.

WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with the faction on SmackDown LowDown. Ford claimed it's been three years since he and Angelo Dawkins held championship gold. He pointed out that several tag teams formed and split up during this time, but they were still together.

Montez Ford detailed that with the win this week, they are one step closer to the WrestleMania win.

"It's been too long Byron. It's been three long years, three years for the Street Profits. Really long time. Last time we had tag team championships was over three years ago. And in that time period we've seen so many people come together, grasp together, and also split, go their separate ways, turn on their own partner. From the likes of Trick and Melo all the way to the Usos, and they blood. But look who stood together through the test of time, through the peaks and the valleys, the highs and lows, The Street Profits. And if you haven't noticed, we've been taking a lot of L's in life, whether it comes to the ring or in life personally. But that all changes because tonight we punched one step closer to WrestleMania." [From 1:24 - 2:08]

Angelo Dawkins claimed they will become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions

During the same conversation, Angelo Dawkins claimed that they were once again becoming a dominant force in the company's tag team division.

"We're a force to be reckoned with. We're going to Mania, we becoming Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Once again gold will be around our waist because the road to gold goes through Philly. Philly goes through the streets, and when you go through the streets, you got pride and you got power. Both in one and ain't nobody stopping this force." [From 2:36 - 3:05]

The Street Profits will now face Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for a place in the WrestleMania Six-Pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

It will be interesting to see which faction picks up the win and books their tickets to Philly for The Showcase of the Immortals.

