Montez Ford shares an update on his relationship with Bianca Belair amid her WWE absence

WWE Superstar Montez Ford recently took to social media to share a personal update with his wife, Bianca Belair. The EST is currently absent from the Stamford-based promotion's weekly programming.Bianca Belair last competed inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 41, where she locked horns with Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship. During the bout, Belair suffered an unfortunate injury and has since been absent from in-ring competition.Montez Ford recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture with his wife. The Street Profits star provided an update on his relationship with Belair with a hilarious message. Montez sarcastically wrote that he asked his wife out again, but was told that she already lived with him.Ford added that he took The EST to his &quot;old job&quot; for WWE NXT Homecoming last week. He also highlighted that Bianca was upset with him after he snapped a picture of her when she didn't have her sunglasses on, but he still found her extremely pretty.&quot;Update: I must've did something right cause I asked her back out, &amp; she said, 'I live with you.' So I guess she lives with me now? I kinda wish I knew that cause I would've at least cleaned up my house. But anyways, last Tuesday, I took her to my old job for homecoming. She wasn't too happy with me snapping this photo unannounced, though. Because she didn't have her glasses on. But I think she still purty,&quot; he wrote.Check out a screenshot of his Instagram Story below:WWE star Bianca Belair talked about a potential career in UFCDuring a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair highlighted that she was happy and comfortable in WWE at the moment. The EST also mentioned that if she ever jumped ship to UFC, she would train extremely hard for it.&quot;I think I’m very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it’s not something that you can just walk into and think that you’re gonna be successful. I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that,” she said.It remains to be seen when Bianca Belair will return to in-ring competition in the Stamford-based promotion.