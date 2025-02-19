Moose breaks silence after shocking WWE appearance

Moose made a surprise appearance tonight on a WWE show. He has now broken his silence on the matter.

The 40-year-old has been one of the top stars in TNA for the past several years, winning multiple world titles. The footballer-turned-wrestler is also the current reigning X-Division Champion. After dominating the ring for the past few years, he seems to be looking for a new challenge.

Tonight on NXT, Oba Femi kicked off the show. After being assaulted by a mysterious faction at Vengeance Day, he was in a bad mood and called them out. However, the X-Division Champion came out and confronted the NXT Champion. The two men teased a potential match and feud down the line, which got fans excited.

Moments after this segment, the TNA star took to social media to imply that he made a good first impression.

"You only get one chance to make a Memorable 1st impression," Moose wrote.

His appearance on tonight's episode of NXT was thanks to WWE's official partnership with TNA. This partnership will allow for more such cross-promotional opportunities. It will be interesting to see when these two monsters clash in the ring.

