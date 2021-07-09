"Never say never" - Moose discusses WWE's interest in signing him

A few weeks ago, Fightful Select reported that WWE was interested in signing former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose if he didn't re-sign with IMPACT.

Moose himself stated via Twitter that his IMPACT Wrestling contract was going to expire in June. This sparked a lot of discourse and speculation online as to whether he was going to stay with IMPACT or start a new chapter in his wrestling career by going elsewhere.

My Goal is to win the @IMPACTWRESTLING world title before my contract is up in June. — THE WRESTLING GOD (@TheMooseNation) May 6, 2021

However, things didn't go WWE's way and Moose signed a two-year contract with IMPACT Wrestling before his contract expired.

Speaking on Mina's House Podcast, Moose discussed WWE's interest in him and whether he would entertain the idea of going over to WWE:

"Definitely never say never [to joining WWE], right?" Moose said. "I’ve had chances to go there and I actually had an opportunity to go there not too long ago but turned it down to stay in IMPACT." [h/t Post Wrestling]

Moose on why he turned down WWE

Moose also expanded on why he chose to stay in IMPACT instead of trying his luck in WWE:

"Between us, yes, I am staying. I signed a new deal and I’m staying with IMPACT. I had the opportunity to leave to go to WWE," Moose continued, "but I just felt like right now, IMPACT was better for me with what they offered and the schedule and how I’m being used and a lot more other things and we’ll see what happens with WWE in the next couple years."[h/t Post Wrestling]

Moose is one of the most popular names in professional wrestling outside WWE. It can't be said for sure how he would have fared in WWE given past IMPACT stars who have made the jump have had vastly different career trajectories from each other.

Bonafide main-eventers like EC3 and Eric Young struggled to reach the top of the card while AJ Styles has etched his name in history as one of the greatest WWE stars of all time.

Moose is currently one of the premier attractions of IMPACT Wrestling. He recently faced one of the hottest acts in wrestling, Kenny Omega, for the IMPACT World Championship at IMPACT Wrestling Against All Odds.

Even though he was unsuccessful in capturing gold, Moose still has a lot of momentum on his side. What do you think is next for Moose in IMPACT? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

