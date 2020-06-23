Moose offers former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson a shot at the TNA World Championship

Moose has called out a former WWE Superstar for a shot at his world title.

Will Moose collide with this former WWE Tag Team Champion at Slammiversary?

Former WWE Superstar Karl Anderson to Impact Wrestling?

Moose isn't the Impact World Champion, that reputation still belongs to the real Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, who earlier in the year, defeated arch-rival Sami Callihan in order to win the World Title and became the first woman to achieve that accolade.

However, at Impact Rebellion, Moose brought back the old TNA World Championship and declared himself the new TNA World Champion after beating Hernandez and Michael Elgin. Since his "title win", Moose has defended the belt against Suicide in his first defense and has now offered Karl Anderson a shot at his TNA World Title.

Karl Anderson, along with his long-term tag team partner Doc Gallows, was released from WWE a few months back, amid the presumable budget cut that WWE was forced to make due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, Anderson announced the return of his 'Machine Gun' moniker on social media and has been teasing a move back to New Japan Pro Wrestling. However, in the build-up to Impact Wrestling's upcoming Slammiversary pay-per-view, Anderson has teased a move to the Impact Zone.

In another one of his recent tweets, Anderson tweeted out the date of this year's Impact Slammiversary, to which Moose has now reacted to by asking the former WWE Tag Team Champion if he wants a shot at the TNA World Title held by Moose.

Moose sent out the following tweet and even asked Anderson to bring Doc Gallows along with him, promising to beat both of them up.

What a shot at this?? I’ll be waiting bring Doc also I’ll kick his ass too. https://t.co/2jyrw7ty0p pic.twitter.com/G8KOCuuVqx — THE REAL WORLD CHAMPION (@TheMooseNation) June 22, 2020

The reigning "TNA World Champion" has done an incredible job so far with the title in his grasp and Moose definitely has been fun to watch on Impact Wrestling. With Anderson teasing a move to Impact Wrestling, could we witness the former Bullet Club star clash with Moose at Slammiversary? Only time will tell!

What could be in store for Karl Anderson?

Karl Anderson has been teasing a move back to Japan under the NJPW banner and it is somewhat likely that 'The Machine Gun' will be reuniting with his Bullet Club bros at the Land of the Rising Sun.

But, with Impact Wrestling also posting a teaser including some of WWE's recently released Superstars, could Karl Anderson actually end up in the Impact Zone? We shall wait and see what happens on July 18, 2020.