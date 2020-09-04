More details on AJ Styles testing positive for COVID-19; How it affected his WWE run

Earlier this week, WWE Superstar AJ Styles revealed on his Twitch stream that he tested positive for COVID-19. Thankfully, the Phenomenal One didn't have too many problems and has fully recovered now.

"I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this, but I gotta say, I didn't have that many problems with it."

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AJ Styles tested positive for the coronavirus in June. It was at the same time when several other WWE employees including Renee Young and Adam Pearce also tested positive for COVID-19.

AJ Styles declara que Renee Young no es la persona apropiada para presentar el título Intercontinental esta noche.



Como nuevo campeón Intercontinental, Styles piensa que Daniel Bryan es la persona más adecuada para coronar a AJ como campeón.#SmackDownpic.twitter.com/jSuV0UxZW4 — Planeta Wrestling (WWE y Lucha Libre) (@Planeta_Wrest) June 20, 2020

Him testing positive was the reason why he missed several weeks of WWE programming after his segment with Renee Young and Daniel Bryan. AJ Styles' match against Drew Gulak was also pushed back due to the same.

AJ Styles in WWE recently

AJ Styles faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36 in a Boneyard match. It might be the last WWE match of The Phenom after he seemingly announced his retirement. After a brief hiatus, AJ Styles returned and competed in the 2020 Money in the Bank match but was unsuccessful in winning it.

WWE then moved him over to Friday Night SmackDown where he competed in the tournament to crown the new Intercontinental Champion. AJ Styles defeated Daniel Bryan in the finals to become the new IC Champion. He held on to the title for 70 days and had some amazing matches against several Superstars on the Blue brand. On the SmackDown before WWE SummerSlam, Jeff Hardy defeated AJ Styles to win the Intercontinental Championship.

