AJ Styles reveals that he tested positive for COVID-19

The Rock's announcement that he and his family tested positive for COVID-19 has shaken the entire world; however, the good news is that The Great One and his folks are now healthy. Following The Rock's revelation, AJ Styles also confirmed during his latest Twitch stream that he tested positive for coronavirus last month.

AJ Styles admitted that despite testing positive, he didn't have too many problems during the phase in which he was ill. The Phenomenal One sent a message to The Rock and his family. Styles also hoped that all the people who are affected by COVID-19 undergo a healthy recovery.

"I also tested positive a couple of weeks ago, probably almost a month ago. I feel for people who have to deal with this, but I gotta say, I didn't have that many problems with it. Hopefully The Rock and his family, hopefully, everybody is safe, and everybody is taken care of, and nobody has too bad of symptoms and stuff like that. It sucks, it's not good for anybody."

AJ Styles isn't the only WWE employee who tested positive for COVID-19

WWE has had a tough time dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as reports suggested that more than 30 people in the company tested positive for the virus in July. WWE reportedly instructed its talents and employees to not go public about their diagnosis and testing procedures; however, a handful of names did break the rule.

Renee Young was one of the personalities who publicly confirmed her positive COVID-19 test. Kayla Braxton tested positive for the virus on two different occasions.

As for AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion thankfully didn't suffer from any significant symptoms, and he seems to have completely recovered without any complications. AJ Styles has been entrusted with leading the charge in the upper mid-card scene on SmackDown, and he has done a fine job ever since his return to the Blue brand.

Styles recently lost the Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy on SmackDown. The last episode also witnessed the WWE return of Sami Zayn, who also had the IC title belt that he was forced to relinquish due to inactivity.

The current storyline seems to be heading for a three-way angle between Jeff Hardy - the officially recognized champion, AJ Styles and Sami Zayn.