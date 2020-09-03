The Rock announces he tested positive for COVID-19

In an Instagram video, The Rock announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. The Rock was not the only one affected as his wife and two baby daughters also tested positive for the virus after contracting it from close family members despite being disciplined about being careful during this time.

There is good news coming out of this announcement as the WWE legend stated that he and his family are now healthy, being on the "other side" of this period. This is still another shocking revelation during the pandemic period in the world.

Rock stated in this eleven minute video:

"This has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family."

The Rock added the caption with this video message:

"Stay disciplined. Boost your immune system. Commit to wellness. Wear your mask. Protect your family. Be strict about having people over your house or gatherings. Stay positive. And care for your fellow human beings."

This is a powerful message from an individual who is showing strength in trying times in his family's lives. Fans of the "People's Champion" have to be happy to hear that he and his family are now doing better.

The Rock joins "The Fight" against COVID-19

Advertisement

If you’ve had COVID-19, your plasma can literally save lives.

To find out how to donate, go to https://t.co/RUNZ3BKX8u.

Let’s work together to take down COVID-19. #TheFightIsInUs pic.twitter.com/9X476qUjRW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 17, 2020

Before the announcement of his own fight with the virus, The Rock was already making statements about COVID-19. This past June, the new XFL owner made a powerful video message via Twitter in support of TheFightIsInUs.org.

Rock joined "The Fight" and implored those who have had COVID-19 to donate their plasma to help save the lives of individuals who were struggle with this virus. The Rock's work in helping others in need has been well documented and is quite commendable.

His powerful messages to the United States of America has had many fans wanting him to be a potential candidate for the presidential race. Whether or not Rock chooses to join that path, his words have been rally cries for many and his current experience should help those struggling with the virus around the world.