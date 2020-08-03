The Rock and Dany Garcia buy XFL for $15 million

Dwayne' The Rock' Johnson, along with Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital, has purchased XFL. The report comes in from Sportico, who reported that The Rock is now a part-owner of XFL after buying it for $15 million.

The purchase comes just hours before the league was set to be auctioned off. Sportico have also reported that The Rock's ex-wife, Dany Garcia, will be a stakeholder as well.

Vince McMahon had filed for bankruptcy earlier this year within weeks of its relaunch. The season was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic and within no time, all employee contracts were terminated.

The Rock now part-owner of XFL

XFL's new owners have released a statement and confirmed that they have reached an agreement. Following the acquisition, Dany Garcia said:

“For Dwayne, Gerry and myself, this property represents an incredible opportunity. It is the confluence of great passion, tradition and possibility. Sports and entertainment are the foundations of the businesses I have built. Melding our expertise combined with our commitment to deliver exciting and inspiring unique content, has us all focused on developing the XFL brand into a multi-media experience that our athletes, partners and fans will proudly embrace and love.”

“The acquisition of the XFL with my talented partners, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale, is an investment for me that’s rooted deeply in two things - my passion for the game and my desire to always take care of the fans,” said Dwayne Johnson. “With pride and gratitude for all that I’ve built with my own two hands, I plan to apply these callouses to the XFL, and look forward to creating something special for the players, fans, and everyone involved for the love of football.”

XFL president Jeffrey Pollack: "“This is a Hollywood ending to our sale process and it is an exciting new chapter for the league." — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) August 3, 2020

Jeffrey Pollack, the XFL President and COO, also commented on the purchase and said that this is Hollywood ending for their sale process. He added that this is an exciting chapter for the league and the new owners are a 'dream team' as they are the best possible hands for XFL.