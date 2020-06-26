WWE reportedly has 30-plus positive Covid-19 tests

Things have changed 'drastically' backstage in WWE at the moment. The situation does not look good.

What's next for WWE amidst the current chaotic conditions?

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

Things are breaking down in the world of professional wrestling at the moment with multiple instances of positive tests of Covid-19 in the industry. WWE has been particularly hit hard with the latest round of tests showing that there are multiple WWE talents who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Now, multiple reports have emerged from both Tom Colohue and Daniel Wood stating that the number of Covid-19 cases in WWE has actually crossed 30.

WWE reportedly has 30-plus positive Covid-19 tests

Following the recent reports of a WWE NXT developmental talent, who had been in the audience during the 9th June tapings, testing positive, there was a round of tests of the entire company on Wednesday. Tests were repeated again recently, and the news is not good at all, at this moment.

According to reports from Tom Colohue and Daniel Wood, the number of people confirmed with Coronavirus in WWE has passed 30 people. This comes on the back of WWE issuing a statement that they would be testing their entire roster each week before the tapings, indicating that they were intending to forge ahead with the tapings in the midst of these issues.

I've been told that the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in the #wwe has passed 30 people.



A number of early negatives are now positive. Things have changed drastically in the last week. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 26, 2020

I’m hearing that the number of people confirmed with Coronavirus in WWE is 30+ — Daniel Wood (@JustDanWood) June 26, 2020

WWE has also revealed that the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which took place at WrestleMania 36, will be airing tomorrow on WWE SmackDown. Many fans have interpreted this to be as WWE did not have enough time to tape enough content for this week's episode of SmackDown. The reports all stated that WWE has two rounds of double tapings for RAW and SmackDown this Friday and Saturday.

Advertisement

These reports come on the back of multiple WWE Superstars and employees revealing they have tested positive, with Renee Young, Adam Pearce, Kayla Braxton, Jamie Noble, and WWE extra 'The Ultimate Pusher' Tyreke, all coming out about their conditions at the moment.

Given these conditions, the future of WWE tapings is a subject of worry, as if a lot of people test positive WWE may not have enough people to record a coherent storyline heading into next month's pay-per-view, Extreme Rules: The Horror Show.