Backstage details on whether Nia Jax has heat over latest RAW injury

Nia Jax

During the Monday Night RAW tapings for next week's episode, Kairi Sane reportedly suffered an injury during her match with the No. 1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship, Nia Jax. The injury took place when Nia Jax threw Kairi Sane on the ring-steps and her head hit the corner of the steel steps, resulting in her getting busted open.

However, Kairi Sane finished the match after receiving medical attention. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more details on the incident and whether there is any backstage heat on Nia Jax.

“Everyone I have talked to have said that no one is blaming Nia Jax. This was not Nia Jax’s fault even though other things have been. Basically, Kairi Sane got whipped into the ring steps. One person said that she may have stumbled, she was trying to take it on her side, she did take it on her side. Her head did hit the steps. One person told me she was in control of her bump and she made it look too good.”

“She was trying to avoid her head hitting the steps, her head hit the steps. She was bloodied up. She was knocked silly. She’s okay — now okay doesn’t necessarily mean she doesn’t have a concussion. I don’t know if she does or if she doesn’t, but she’s okay. If she has another concussion you know coming off of the last one it’s not that okay.”

Nia Jax has had multiple mishaps

While the reports suggest that Nia Jax is not the one to be blamed for Kairi Sane's injury, unfortunately, she has had multiple mishaps over the last few years. Recently, during her match with Kairi Sane a couple of weeks ago on RAW, Nia threw her on the turnbuckle in what looked like a dangerous spot.

She has also faced criticism for injuring her fellow Superstars in the past. One of the biggest moments was her punch to Becky Lynch during SmackDown's invasion of RAW on the eve of Survivor Series 2018 that left The Man with a bloodied face.