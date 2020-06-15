More details and photo of Edge's injury revealed after Backlash match

Edge had a brutal match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2020.

His injury could rule him out of in-ring action for a few weeks.

Edge and Randy Orton gave their best inside the ring tonight

The main event of the recently concluded WWE PPV Backlash 2020 saw Randy Orton and Edge engage in a brutal match. Billed as the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever', their in-ring bout was gruelling nature. Even if it wasn't the greatest wrestling match ever, it was certainly an encounter that will be remembered as one of the best matches involving the two Superstars.

Since this match was pre-taped, there were reports about Edge sustaining a tricep injury. During the match, the viewers could see a concerning bruise near the elbow band on Edge's right arm. Soon after Randy Orton pinned Edge inside the ring, the medic rushed to the latter's safety, and they carried a stretcher with them.

Following that, WWE posted a tweet stating that Randy Orton finished this match just as he had started it. they also left a question for the fans which asked, "What's next for Edge?".

You can also check out the images from the main event on WWE's official website.

Edge and his future in WWE

The rivalry between Edge and Randy Orton kick-started soon after the Rated-R Superstar made his return to WWE earlier this year. After being forced out of in-ring action for almost nine years, Edge returned to WWE because he wanted to retire on his own terms.

The two Superstars previously locked horns in a 'Last Man Standing' match which was won by Edge. However, Randy Orton to avenge his loss at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' and challenged Edge for another match at Backlash.

Due to the title of the match, the fans had huge expectations from the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'. While some may argue that it didn't live up to the hype, one can definitely agree that it was one of the most memorable matches featuring Edge and Randy Orton.

It appears that both Superstars have one victory under their belt which would make it easy for WWE to set up a third and final match between Edge and Randy Orton. However, Edge's injury has led to several speculations about the Rated-R Superstar possibly staying out of the ring for quite some time.

WWE also teased their future via a tweet that questioned fans about the 'possible condition' in which both the Superstars were left following their match.

The WWE Universe will have to wait for an official confirmation about the injury and Edge's future in WWE. But for now, the fans can take a moment and appreciate the effort put in by both the veterans in their much-awaited encounter at Backlash 2020.