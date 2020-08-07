More details on Sammy Guevara's botch; AEW wrestler didn't follow the plan

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite saw a horrific accident take place. When Matt Hardy came out to the ring talking about helping Sammy Guevara, Guevara crept up behind him. Hardy saw the attack coming and was able to evade Sammy Guevara. The two AEW stars' brawl spilled out of the ring. Sammy Guevara grabbed a chair and hit Hardy with it, busting him open.

Sammy Guevara didn't follow the plan on AEW Dynamite

It was earlier reported that AEW officials were unhappy with Sammy Guevara after he busted Matt Hardy's head open. He was given a "stern talking-to" when he made his way backstage.

Now, Bryan Alvarez has revealed another reason why Sammy Guevara's chair shot led to Matt Hardy getting busted open. According to the report, the AEW star picked up the wrong chair. A traditional folding chair was present at ringside that Sammy Guevara was supposed to grab and throw at Hardy.

Sammy Guevara couldn't find that chair and panicked. In a state of panic, Guevara grabbed a heavier chair. The chair hit Hardy hard, busting him open. Matt Hardy has said that he is better and has gotten ten stitches after the incident.

Sammy Guevara was suspended in June for a comment he had passed on Sasha Banks four years back. During his suspension without pay, Tony Khan promised to donate his salary to the Women's Center of Jacksonville.

Two weeks ago, Sammy Guevara made his return to AEW Dynamite disguised as Serpentico when he interfered in a Tag Team Match. Since Guevara's return, Tony Khan has confirmed that Sammy had undergone sensitivity training and has realized the gravity of his comments.

Another AEW feud that has grabbed the attention of fans is the one between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy. The two stars met in a debate this week, that was moderated by Eric Bischoff. At the end of the debate, the former WWE RAW General Manager declared Orange Cassidy the winner.

Eric Bischoff's appearance on AEW Dynamite was his first on the promotion. Recently, a report elucidated his relationship with AEW after appearing on the show.