Backstage details on Eric Bischoff's status with AEW

On this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff was the special guest moderator for a debate between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho. Eric Bischoff picked five questions that were given by fans, and the two AEW stars would debate over them.

The heated debate came to an end when Eric Bischoff declared Orange Cassidy the winner. When the debate ended, Jake Hager and Chris Jericho attacked Cassidy and left him in a beaten mess in the centre of the ring.

Has Eric Bischoff signed with AEW?

After Eric Bischoff's segment on AEW ended, fans across the globe had only one question in mind. Has Eric Bischoff signed with AEW? PWInsider has reported that Eric Bischoff's appearance on AEW Dynamite was a one-off, and as of this writing, the company has no plans for him in the future.

Even though Eric Biscoff hasn't signed with AEW, his back and forth with Chris Jericho was one of the most entertaining parts of the show. Bischoff is a creative genius, and any promotion would be lucky to have him.

AEW has had some great storylines in the works. Jon Moxley is turning out to be the most dominant wrestler in the promotion. He is yet to be defeated this year. AEW fans are looking forward to a feud between him and MJF for the AEW World Championship in the near future.

Orange Cassidy is another name that has garnered much praise in AEW. His unique wrestling style has won hearts all over the world. Many Pro-Wrestling enthusiasts tune in to AEW to watch Cassidy's antics. His feud with Chris Jericho is one of the most enjoyable segments on AEW.

As for Eric Bischoff, he was recently relieved off his position of Executive Director of SmackDown earlier this year. In an interview, Eric Bischoff spoke about his most recent role in the WWE. He talked about the confusion about different teams and how the writing process wasn't clear cut.

AEW is currently building towards its next PPV and it is highly likely that the fans will get to see Moxley face MJF and maybe another match between Jericho and Cassidy.