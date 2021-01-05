More details on Vince McMahon losing interest in top WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

SK Wrestling has learned that Vince McMahon has started to lose interest in WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee.

A WWE source told SK Wrestling that Vince McMahon does not have the same level of interest in Lee as he did eight weeks ago. The source also noted, however, that the WWE Chairman’s likes and dislikes are “apt to change like the weather forecast.”

Keith Lee lost the NXT Championship to Karrion Kross at NXT TakeOver XXX in August 2020. Eight days later, he made an instant impact as a member of Vince McMahon’s RAW roster by defeating Randy Orton at WWE Payback.

Since then, Lee has never won more than two matches in a row and he has struggled to gain any momentum. The most recent episode of RAW saw Lee unsuccessfully challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

Vince McMahon’s opinion of Keith Lee

Vince McMahon changed Keith Lee's attire on WWE RAW

SK Wrestling also learned this week that Keith Lee was strongly considered as a possible winner of the 2021 Royal Rumble. However, Vince McMahon “threw the wrench into that idea” because he feels that a Royal Rumble victory could expose Lee’s weaknesses.

The former NXT Champion entered the 2020 Royal Rumble from the No. 13 position. He lasted three minutes before being eliminated by Brock Lesnar.