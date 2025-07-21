"More natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar" - WWE RAW star receives massive praise from veteran

A wrestling veteran praised a current WWE star by comparing him to Brock Lesnar. The former WWE manager even went as far as saying that Lesnar was less of a natural pro wrestling talent than the rising young bruiser.

Ad

In the absence of Seth Rollins due to a knee injury, Bron Breakker was put into the spotlight last week on RAW. Breakker performed admirably in the Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.

Breakker defeated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in order before falling short against CM Punk. Jim Cornette discussed the two-time Intercontinental Champion's performance, praising his pairing with Paul Heyman and comparing him to Brock Lesnar.

Ad

Trending

"Paul is stepping up and being a spokesperson for Bron Breakker. It worked for Brock and Bron's a whole lot more natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar was. So, that is good. And that's what we were hoping would happen in Seth's absence," Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience. [2:16 - 2:35]

Ad

The severity of Seth Rollins' injury is still unclear ahead of Monday's episode of RAW. Bron Breakker got into it with the returning Roman Reigns after the Gauntlet Match, signaling a potential showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer in early August.

Daniel Cormier claims Brock Lesnar is banned from TKO and WWE

Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE television since putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar was reportedly supposed to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon halted those plans.

Ad

The Beast wasn't initially mentioned in the lawsuit, but that changed when it was amended last February. Daniel Cormier claimed in an appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MIGHTYcast podcast that Lesnar was on the banned list by either TKO or WWE. Cormier revealed the information after Johnson suggested a potential fight between him and the former Universal Champion in WWE.

"Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble. (…) I ain't telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble," Cormier said. [1:13:11 - 1:13:23]

Ad

Ad

It's been almost two years since Lesnar appeared on WWE television. There have been a few mentions or Easter eggs here and there, but no official word on his status with the company at the moment.

If you use any quotes from the article's first half, please credit The Jim Cornette Experience and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE