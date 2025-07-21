"More natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar" - WWE RAW star receives massive praise from veteran

A wrestling veteran praised a current WWE star by comparing him to Brock Lesnar. The former WWE manager even went as far as saying that Lesnar was less of a natural pro wrestling talent than the rising young bruiser.
In the absence of Seth Rollins due to a knee injury, Bron Breakker was put into the spotlight last week on RAW. Breakker performed admirably in the Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther's opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.
Breakker defeated Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in order before falling short against CM Punk. Jim Cornette discussed the two-time Intercontinental Champion's performance, praising his pairing with Paul Heyman and comparing him to Brock Lesnar.
"Paul is stepping up and being a spokesperson for Bron Breakker. It worked for Brock and Bron's a whole lot more natural pro wrestling talent than Brock Lesnar was. So, that is good. And that's what we were hoping would happen in Seth's absence," Cornette said on The Jim Cornette Experience. [2:16 - 2:35]
The severity of Seth Rollins' injury is still unclear ahead of Monday's episode of RAW. Bron Breakker got into it with the returning Roman Reigns after the Gauntlet Match, signaling a potential showdown at The Biggest Party of the Summer in early August.
Daniel Cormier claims Brock Lesnar is banned from TKO and WWE
Brock Lesnar hasn't appeared on WWE television since putting over Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar was reportedly supposed to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. However, Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon halted those plans.
The Beast wasn't initially mentioned in the lawsuit, but that changed when it was amended last February. Daniel Cormier claimed in an appearance on Demetrious Johnson's MIGHTYcast podcast that Lesnar was on the banned list by either TKO or WWE. Cormier revealed the information after Johnson suggested a potential fight between him and the former Universal Champion in WWE.
"Brock is on the banned list right now. Brock got into so much trouble. (…) I ain't telling you on air what Brock did. Brock is in so much trouble," Cormier said. [1:13:11 - 1:13:23]
It's been almost two years since Lesnar appeared on WWE television. There have been a few mentions or Easter eggs here and there, but no official word on his status with the company at the moment.
