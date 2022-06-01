Update on WES (Wrestling Entertainment Series) event being postponed

WES recently announced that they would be postponing their event in Nottingham, England, which was originally set for June 4th. It will now be delayed until July 9th.

The Wrestling Entertainment Series is the brainchild of former WWE Superstars, The Authors of Pain. The duo are now known as The Legion of Pain, and announced their intentions to launch the promotion just recently.

Their plan for the event was to bring in established stars, mixed with up-and-coming talent, along with some surprises thrown in. It appears that will be put on hold for now.

According to a recent report from Fightful, the show was moved due to issues involving the venue.

WES has issued the following statement in regards to the situation:

"Nottingham, UK: Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) is disappointed to announce that the debut event, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, June 4th , at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, has been postponed to July 9th.''

Gzim Selmani, Legion of Pain & WES co-promoter, had the following to say:

“We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not been going our way for us.''

The statement continued by stating the original plans for the event and the obstacles that got in the way.

"Originally, the first event was set to take place in the UAE, but due to the sad and untimely passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided out of respect to change the event to Nottingham. It was a huge undertaking to move the event to a completely different continent on three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s jubilee celebrations and the impact that is having on the events sector in the UK, and with just three weeks to prepare, it proved to be an impossible task. I want to apologise to the fans for any inconvenience caused. We will make it up to you all on July 9th with an incredible show!''

The fans were also thanked for their support for the event.

"Also, a big thank you to everyone who has supported WES so far. Since our launch, the response from fans, media, and fellow wrestlers has been really moving. Thank you! “See you all on July 9th !”

Wrestling Entertainment Series’ debut event will now take place July 9 th and the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, UK. All tickets bought for the original show will be valid for this one. Any fans looking for a refund must contact www.motorpointarenanottingham.com.

The card's original lineup featured not only The Legion of Pain with Paul Ellering as their manager, but also former WWE Superstars as well.

Adam Scherr (FKA Braun Strowman), Killer Kross, Tenille Dashwood and Mike Bennett are just a few of the names that were originally set to appear on the card. The former Nia Jax, now Lia Fanene, was also scheduled to battle CJ Perry (Lana) to re-kindle their old rivalry.

The commentary team also featured a longtime veteran of WWE when WES added 'The Coach' Jonathan Coachman to the show.

There is no word yet on which of the above talents will be included on the July 9th card. Sportskeeda will provide updates on this story as they become available.

