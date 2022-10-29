WWE star and Brawling Brutes member Butch wants to exact revenge on the Bloodline for injuring Sheamus last week.

The personal differences between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso once again got in the way as Sami and Solo Sikoa were in a tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. While the two Bloodline members were arguing in the ring, Holland took out Solo and Butch rolled up Zayn with a small package for the win.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Brawling Brutes after their impressive win over Solo and Sami on SmackDown this week. The duo were jubilant and mentioned that they weren't done taking revenge for what The Bloodline did to Sheamus last week.

"We're far from done, there's more payback to come," Butch said. [From 0:11 - 0:15]

Ridge Holland was providing a health update for Sheamus when Adam Pearce appeared. He informed them that they would be facing The Usos in a tag team match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns dealt with the turmoil within The Bloodline

The Head of The Table Roman Reigns was on SmackDown this week to quell any dissension within The Bloodline.

Reigns was not happy after Zayn and Solo lost their match against the Brwaling Brutes. He was even unhappier with the ongoing friction between Sami and his cousin Jey Uso. He announced that the two stars were behaving like children and he intended on putting an end to their squabbles.

In his cold, signature way, The Tribal Chief urged Jey to find his inner "Ucey" and settle his differences with Sami once and for all. He even threatened his cousin that he would strip Zayn of the "Honorary Uce" title and rename him "Sami Uso" if needed.

WWE fans would get to see multiple exciting storylines if Jey Uso turns on The Head of the Table.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5. The event will be held in Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

