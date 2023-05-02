More WWE Draft picks announced after RAW: Former World Champion returns, 23-year veteran undrafted, multiple call-ups

The WWE Draft concluded following tonight's episode of RAW, with several more picks being announced during RAW Talk on Peacock. The final list of superstars found their brand for the next year.

While most remaining names went to the red brand, quite a few of them remained undrafted and are free agents as a result. This includes NXT's Xyon Quinn. He was not the only call-up from the developmental brand, as Indus Sher is back on RAW, while Odyssey Jones and Grayson Waller have also been brought up.

Here is the entire list of draft picks from RAW Talk.

To RAW:

Dana Brooke Nikki Cross Johnny Gargano Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo Akira Tozawa Piper Niven Tegan Nox Xia Li Riddick Moss Emma Idus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Sanga, and Veer Mahaan) Odyssey Jones

To SmackDown:

Tamina Grayson Waller

Free agents:

Baron Corbin Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin Elias Xyon Quinn

It remains to be seen how the free agents are booked following the WWE Draft. The five undrafted stars are joined by Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Von Wagner, and the man too big for one brand, Omos. Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar is also not confined to either RAW or SmackDown.

