WWE Draft Day 2: Draft interrupted by WWE Legend; Bloodline begins to fall apart - RAW Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 1, 2023)

Triple H kicked off night two of the 2023 WWE Draft on RAW and announced that the remaining half of the WWE Superstars would be drafted tonight, with the exception of Brock Lesnar, who was still a free agent. He reminded us that the renewed World Heavyweight Title would be on RAW since Roman Reigns and the Universal Title was on SmackDown.

Round one commenced, and SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, as well as Seth Rollins, were drafted to RAW while Austin Theory and Charlotte Flair went to SmackDown.

Paul Heyman was out next and headed to the ring to relay a message about the Draft from Roman Reigns. He said that Roman was eyeing the Heavyweight Title and called the rest of the locker room children before Seth Rollins interrupted him.

Rollins joined Heyman in the ring and claimed RAW was 'his' show before saying that Roman was lucky he was on the blue brand and didn't have to run from him anymore. Seth said he would win the new title at Night of Champions before Heyman got a phone call.

Paul told Rollins that Roman was mad at him before Seth threatened to stomp on his head. Solo Sikoa came out to stop Rollins, and they had a staredown before a match was booked between the two.

WWE RAW Results (May 1, 2023): Damage CTRL vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Liv and Dakota kicked off the match, and tags were made early on before Bayley was isolated in the corner and took some big double-team moves. Kai was able to get the tag after Bayley sent Liv outside and took control of the match.

Back after a break, Raquel got some big lariats before getting a near fall on Kai. Raquel threw Liv off the top rope onto Kai, but Bayley dragged her outside before they could get the pin. Liv went for the Oblivion on Kai before Bayley rolled her up for the win.

Result: Damage CTRL def. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were both at the arena, and we saw Adam Pearce walk up to them individually and ask them to keep the peace tonight.

Booker T and Sharmell were out next for round two of the WWE Draft and announced that The Judgment Day, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens were drafted to RAW while LWO and The Usos were going to SmackDown.

Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Alpha Academy on RAW

Ricochet and Gable kicked off the match, and Ricochet got some big moves before taking a big German Suplex. Tags were made, and Braun took down Otis before dropping Ricochet on top of him for the quick win.

Result: Ricochet & Braun Strowman def. Alpha Academy

Grade: C

Shawn Michaels and Adam Pearce were out for round three of the Draft, but Brock Lesnar interrupted before they could announce the picks and headed to the ring.

Brock said that he was the only real cowboy in the state before Pearce brought out the whole security team to stop him. Cody's music hit before he attacked Brock from behind, and a massive brawl broke out.

Brock managed to escape the ring and walked away as the security overpowered Cody and held him back.

The Draft picks were finally announced by HBK and The New Day, Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan would be on RAW while Asuka and The Brawling Brutes were headed to SmackDown.

Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso on RAW

Riddle had a good start, but Jey came in from the apron with a kick and helped Jimmy get the advantage. Outside the ring, Sami and KO tricked the ref to make him think that Jey attacked Owens with a steel chair and had him sent to the back.

Riddle tried for the Broton, but Jimmy got his knees up before tossing Riddle off the top rope. Back in the ring, Jimmy got a big superkick before undoing one of the turnbuckles. After a struggle, Jimmy was sent face-first into the buckle before Riddle got the corkscrew moonsault for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B+

After the match, Jey Uso asked Paul Heyman why Solo wasn't out to help him and Jimmy. Heyman told him that Roman assigned Solo a special job tonight, and he was focused on it.

Eric Bischoff and RVD were out next for the next round of the WWE Draft. RAW picked Trish Stratus, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, while SmackDown got LA Knight and Karrion Kross.

The Miz was out next and called out Shinsuke Nakamura to join him on Miz TV. Miz argued with Nakamura about who would win the new heavyweight title. He proposed an alliance, and Nakamura said in Japanese that Miz had tiny b*lls. Miz was furious and tried to attack Nakamura but caught the Kinshasa.

Omos vs. Local Talent on RAW

Omos caught a big strike from his opponent, which angered him, and he tossed the competitor around the ring before getting a big boot and dropping him on the turnbuckles. He then hit his two-handed chokeslam finisher before getting the win with one foot.

Result: Omos def. Local Talent

Grade: D

Road Dogg and Molly Holly were out for the next round of the WWE Draft. Richocet, Braun Strowman & Bronson Reed were going to RAW, while Shotzi would go to SmackDown. Pretty Deadly from NXT were also headed to SmackDown.

The Judgment Day were out next, and after celebrating their being drafted, Damian Priest cut a promo in Spanish about beating Bad Bunny in Puerto Rico. Dom got on the mic, and the crowd erupted in boos. The young Mysterio played into it and kept letting the crowd interrupt him for no reason before finally threatening the LWO.

The LWO came out before Rey said that he was glad that they were on separate brands because next time, he would bring out 'la chancla'. Rey hyped their Backlash matches before heading to the ring.

LWO vs. The Judgment Day on RAW

Rey and Dominik were about to start the match, but Rhea tagged in that forced a tag to Vega. Vega countered the riptide early on and got some big moves before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back on RAW, Vega took Ripley out with the double knees from the apron. In the ring, Rey countered the Razer's Edge and set up for the 619. Balor came in and took the 619 instead before Priest got the South of Heaven off the distraction and got the win.

Result: The Judgment Day def. LWO

Grade: B

Cody Rhodes was backstage and said that Lesnar was in his head. He refused to go to the back of the line and said that he was going to win on Saturday at Backlash.

Bianca Belair and Damage CTRL were backstage, and the champ tried to sow discontent between IYO SKY and the rest of her team.

The final round of the WWE Draft was hosted by JBL and Teddy Long. Alpha Academy and NXT's Katana Chance & Kayden Carter were drafted to RAW, while Rick Boogs and Cameron Grimes from NXT were going to SmackDown.

Solo Sikoa vs. Seth Rollins on RAW

Rollins taunted Sikoa off the bat and tried to hit a dive through the ropes but was met with a spinning heel kick. Rollins dodged a big spear before getting a superkick and a lariat before sending Solo out for a big series of dives into the announcers' desk.

Rollins went for a rollup off a counter before Solo got a spinebuster. Seth got a strike to the face before Solo got another spinebuster before pounding on Rollins on the ground.

Chaos erupted as the Usos came in and joined them in the ring, and so did KO, Sami, and Riddle. The match was called off, and the show went off the air as the brawl continued.

Result: D.N.F

Grade: A

Episode rating: B+

Brock Lesnar interrupted night two of the WWE Draft tonight while we got a big main event with Solo Sikoa and Seth Rollins.

