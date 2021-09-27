Former WWE star spoke on the influence of Kevin Nash and Two-Time Hall of Famer

W. Morrissey (F.K.A. Big Cass in WWE) recently spoke about the influence of two-time WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash and Scott Hall on his name change in IMPACT Wrestling.

Morrissey was released from WWE back in 2018. After working on the independent circuit for three years, he debuted on IMPACT Wrestling at Rebellion earlier this year.

Speaking to Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling, the former WWE star stated that he underwent a name change for a fresh start.

"I wanted to disassociate myself with anything I’d done in the past. I wanted to clean slate; a fresh start with IMPACT," Morrissey said.

He stated that he drew inspiration from Kevin Nash and Scott Hall using their real names in WCW. The decision to shorten the first name was a last-minute decision.

"I always liked Kevin Nash and Scott Hall going to WCW and using their real names. Until about 20 minutes before air time at IMPACT Rebellion, I was going to be William Morrissey. But then Gallows and Scott D’Amore, and Don Callis, they came up to me and said: 'Maybe we should just switch it to W because William is a lot.' So 20 minutes before the show aired we switched it up. And now I just like it so much better. I’m just W," Morrissey said. (H/T - Cultaholic)

Morrissey, alongside Moose, is currently feuding with Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan. During IMPACT's Victory Road pay-per-view, he attacked Edwards' wife, leading to their rivalry becoming personal ahead of their street fight on next week's IMPACT.

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall jumped ship to WCW in 1996

Kevin Nash and Scott Hall infamously joined WCW in 1996 as The Outsiders. They were initially pushed as invaders from WWE before the storyline was dropped due to legal concerns. At the Bash at the Beach pay-per-view in 1996, they battled the trio of Lex Luger, Sting, and Randy Savage.

The duo promised to reveal a third member of their faction. Hulk Hogan was announced as the third member, which led to the formation of the iconic nWo, a landmark moment in pro-wrestling history.

