"Most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!" - Rhea Ripley receives a heartwarming message from fiancé Buddy Matthews

WWE star Rhea Ripley received a heartwarming message from her fiancé Buddy Matthews on social media.

Ripley and Matthews are currently signed to WWE and AEW, respectively. In 2023, the couple announced their engagement and also shared photos from their engagement ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Matthews shared a photo alongside his partner and sent a message dedicated to The Eradicator:

"They say the world is a small place, yet it’s the biggest thing humans have walked on. Yet my world is 5’8 - 170lbs & the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen!" wrote Matthews.

Rhea Ripley opened up about possibly distancing from Dominik Mysterio

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley wasn't accompanied by Dominik Mysterio. At the show, Ripley defeated Nia Jax to retain the Women's World Championship and didn't have Mysterio at ringside.

Instead, the former NXT North American Champion accompanied Finn Balor and Damian Priest for their tag team championship match against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Speaking on Gorilla Position, Ripley cleared the air about possibly distancing herself from Mysterio. She said:

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing."

Ripley will defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40.

