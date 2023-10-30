Rhea Ripley is currently one of the biggest names on the WWE roster. The Australian wrestler has grown into a different beast over the years. Along with her growth as a performer, The Eradicator has undergone an unreal physical transformation as well.

Rhea Ripley signed with WWE in 2017. Her first televised matches were from the inaugural Mae Young Classic. The Women's World Champion used to sport long blonde hair at that time. Following her appearances in the tournament, Ripley moved to NXT UK, where she became the first-ever NXT UK Women’s Champion. She then moved to NXT and won the most prestigious championship of the division there as well.

Unlike many WWE talents, the 27-year-old Aussie has been able to replicate her success on the main roster as well. She won the RAW Women's Championship and Women's Tag Team Championship with Nikki A.S.H. to become a Grand Slam Champion. By this point, Rhea Ripley had undergone a huge physical transformation, sporting much shorter black hair and a bulkier frame.

Cut to the present: The Nightmare appears to be a completely different person from what she was when she signed with the Stamford-based company. Wrestling fans recently reacted to this unreal transformation.

Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend her WWE Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel in a five-way battle. It will be interesting to see how the champion fares in Saudi Arabia with all the odds stacked against her.

WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley reveals the origin story behind 'Mami'

Dominik Mysterio referred to Rhea Ripley as 'Mami' after he joined The Judgment Day, and the fans followed suit. Speaking on The Ringer with Pete Rosenberg, Ripley revealed how she came up with the name.

The Eradicator stated that it all started with her wearing the late Eddie Guerrero's "I'm your Papi" shirt. The crowd's reaction pushed her to take this one step ahead. Here is what she had to say:

“So me being the little menace that I am, I was like, you know what? I ordered an Eddie Guerrero shirt, the one that said, ‘I’m your Papi’, and I was like, I’m just gonna wear it and see what happens. I wore it and the internet exploded. People went wild. They started calling me Papi and all of that fun stuff. I sort of just kept running with it. Eventually, I was like, ‘Yo, we should make some more shirts’, but they were like, ‘Maybe we’ll change it in Mami’, so that’s where Mami came from. but that was the start of this whole wild ride with Dominik and the Mysterio family with the Judgment Day sort of thing.”

