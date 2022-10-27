"Motherf****r, I'm worth more to you than any 10 guys you got" – Ric Flair on his huge argument after leaving WWE

Ric Flair has recalled how he had a major disagreement with former WCW booker Ole Anderson after leaving WWE in 1993.

Flair agreed to join WCW after the company's Vice President of Wrestling Operations, Bill Watts, showed an interest in hiring him. Watts left his role shortly after the deal was struck, causing huge problems for The Nature Boy.

On his To Be The Man podcast, Flair said Anderson criticized his decision to lose to Mr. Perfect on RAW before joining WCW:

"By the time I get there, Watts has been fired, Ole's the booker. Ole looks at me, I walk in the office, he goes, 'What the f**k are you worth to me after doing a job on national TV last night?' I said, 'Motherf****r, I'm worth more to you than any 10 guys you got here on the roster. Have you looked at the houses [low number of fans at shows] here lately?'" [51:07 – 51:28]

The argument prompted major behind-the-scenes changes. According to Ric Flair, he told former WCW Executive Vice President Bob Dhue that he wanted Anderson to be fired and Eric Bischoff to replace Watts.

Dhue agreed to promote Bischoff, who later became WCW Senior Vice President. Anderson, meanwhile, left the company in 1994.

Why did Ric Flair leave WWE?

The Nature Boy only joined WCW because former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon wanted to move in a new direction with more focus on younger superstars. McMahon had told the veteran that he could stay in WWE, but he would be forced to play a secondary role.

Mr. Perfect beat Flair in a Loser Leaves WWF match on the January 25, 1993, episode of RAW. The 16-time world champion continued to compete at live events until February 11, 1993, before joining WCW.

Almost a decade later, Flair returned to WWE as the company's on-screen co-owner. He also performed as a WWE in-ring competitor between 2002 and 2008.

