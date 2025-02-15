Motor City Machine Guns get revenge on WWE SmackDown

By Nithin Joseph
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:29 GMT
The Motor City Machine Guns picked up a big win on WWE SmackDown [Image credits: WWE.com and Alex Shelley
The Motor City Machine Guns [Image credits: WWE.com and Alex Shelley's X account]

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw the Motor City Machine Guns pick up a big win. Following a devastating loss at the Royal Rumble 2025, the duo got its revenge on another tag team.

The tag team in question was not their Rumble opponents DIY but Los Garza of Legado Del Fantasma, the team they worked with the week before. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin teamed up with Angel and Berto on SmackDown a few weeks ago but were betrayed.

Garza and Carillo walked out on the Motor City Machine Guns at a crucial time in the match, nearly costing them. This week, though, they managed to send a message and get revenge.

The match itself saw both teams start on equal footing, but the experience of the Machine Guns proved too much for Los Garza. The match ended with Skull and Bones, as Shelley pinned Carillo for the three count while Saban stopped Garza from getting in the ring.

It's yet another victory for the Machine Guns and re-establishes them as perhaps the top tag team in the division. They will surely want another shot at the WWE Tag Team Championship. But, they will need to be wary, especially with the Street Profits looming.

Edited by Angana Roy
