Motor City Machine Guns reveal when they found out they were going to dethrone The Bloodline for the WWE Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns reflected on when they learned they'd be winning the WWE Tag Team Championship. They dethroned The Bloodline to capture their first title in the company.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made their SmackDown debut on October 18 last year, and it only took a week for them to become the new champions of the tag team division. They dethroned Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in the main event of the October 25 episode of the blue brand.

During a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Chris Sabin said Motor City Machine Guns weren't told that The Bloodline would be dropping the WWE Tag Team Championship to them until the day of the show.

"We didn't know until the day of," Sabin said. "When we arrived at the building that day, we learned we were winning the championships... 'Is this a dream? Wake me up? Pinch me?'"

Alex Shelley added:

"I started thinking just how are we going to do this. Okay, what's this going to look like, and you go into the same mode you've been in for 20-plus years as pro wrestlers who've been fortunate enough to wrestle all over the world against legends. You're going to kill it, but how will it actually go? We don't have to think about these things because it's second nature to us. It's a huge honor, but it's a match. We're expected to do certain things." (H/T CBS Sports)

The Motor City Machine Guns on being in WWE 2K25

Even though they only made their WWE debut six months ago, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin are now playable characters in WWE2K25, part of the New Wave DLC.

Motor City Machine Guns opened up about what it meant to be in the video game.

"I was completely blown away by it," Sabin said. "It was so accurate. It was so realistic. I can't believe how good the video games look these days... It's part of the dream coming true."

Shelley said:

"It doesn't matter what we do for the rest of our lives. The toothpaste is out of the tube. You can't take this one away from us. It's ours now."

NXT stars Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer are also featured in the DLC pack, as well as a celebrity guest.

