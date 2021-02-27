Former WWF star Mr. Hughes on RetroMania being his first video game appearance

Today is the official launch date for RetroMania on PC, Retrosoft Studio's sequel to WWF WrestleFest. You can pre-order RetroMania now for Nintendo Switch, and versions for Playstation and X-Box will be out soon. Yesterday, Retrosoft Studios announced three DLC wrestlers for the game. The RetroMania DLC wrestlers are Chris Bey, James Storm, and former WWF Superstar, Mr. Hughes.

He stole the Dead Man's urn, and now he's ready to absolutely wreck people in the official sequel to WrestleFest. ⚱️



Welcome Mr. Hughes to RetroMania Wrestling! Curtis Hughes will be one of the many wrestlers available via post-launch DLC. pic.twitter.com/sw2WDSZ0uP — RetroMania Wrestling (@RetrosoftStudio) February 25, 2021

Mr. Hughes' character was first developed in WCW. While in WCW, Mr. Hughes became a bodyguard to WCW Champion Lex Luger. Mr. Hughes would then leave WCW for WWF in 1993. He would be credited as the first wrestler to steal The Undertaker's Urn.

Mr. Hughes would also have stints in ECW and would return two more times to the WWF. In 1997, Mr. Hughes would be a butler to Huner Hurst Helmsley before being replaced by Chyna. Hughes would leave the WWF but come back in 1999 and be a bodyguard for Chris Jericho.

Mr. Hughes is not the only WWF legend in RetroMania. Making their return to the sequel is The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal). Last year, SK Wrestling did an interview with the late Road Warrior Animal about the videogame. You can read that here. Austin Idol, known for his territory days in AWA and CWA, is also in the game.

In this exclusive interview, Mr. Hughes discusses how RetroMania will be the first videogame he's ever been in, and who he will play against first.

Mr. Hughes reveals how it feels to be in a video game for the first time

Mr. Hughes said that being part of RetroMania, and being featured in a video game for the first time was a surprisingly emotional moment:

"It feels like getting my first contract in WWF. I was excited. I was overwhelmed with joy. I even shed a few tears because I was so happy that it happened. When I got the call to do my first video game, I was overwhelmed with joy and blessed that someone finally reached out and acknowledged my career was worth portraying the Mr. Huhges character; I was happy and looking forward to everything that goes with that."

With so many vintage Superstars also featured in RetroMania, Mr. Hughes has many options for his first opponent. The game features the likes of the Legion of Doom, ECW legends like Tommy Dreamer, Blue Meanie and Stevie Richards, as well as current stars including Matt Cardona and Brian Myers. Mr. Hughes revealed who he will sidewalk slam first:

"That's interesting. I've wrestled some of those names you threw out there. I'll probably reminisce and go back and take on some of the opponents you mentioned, so it'll be an interesting play."

More from Mr. Hughes can be found here.