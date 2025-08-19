Mr. Iguana finally breaks silence following RAW debut

AAA's Mr. Iguana shared a social media update to break his silence following his WWE RAW debut. He wrestled his first match on the red brand last night.The Mexican star teamed up with Dragon Lee to take on World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day members won the bout after Balor hit Lee with the Coup de Grace on the back of a distraction from Dominik Mysterio. Earlier today, Mr. Iguana took to his X/Twitter account to share multiple pictures from his RAW debut. He also wrote down a message, noting that it was a pleasure to be in action in Philadelphia.&quot;A pleasure Philly! Monday Night Raw Debut! @WWE P.D Wa Wa has Yezka’s respect,&quot; he wrote.You can check out the X/Twitter post below:Meanwhile, last on RAW, the bad guys attacked their opponents after the match ended, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo attempted to make the save. However, The Judgment Day regained the advantage after &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom struck Vikingo in the back with the Mega Championship.Wrestling veteran was not impressed with WWE's booking of Mr. IguanaFormer WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest take on Mr. Iguana's WWE debut.On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran noted that WWE did not introduce the Mexican star properly. Russo added that on top of that, the wrestling promotion booked him to lose his first match on the red brand.&quot;They throw Iguana out there. First time I've ever seen the guy. I don't know why he's got the puppet. I don't understand any of this. And, on top of that, he loses his debut match on RAW. So, like, that's why I said, just throw it all out the window. It doesn't matter. None of it,&quot; Vince Russo said.The 37-year-old had previously wrestled a match on Friday Night SmackDown. On the go-home edition of the show before SummerSlam, he teamed up with Psycho Clown to challenge Los Garza for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Berto and Garza emerged victorious to retain their title.It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Mr. Iguana moving forward.