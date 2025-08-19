  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Mr. Iguana finally breaks silence following RAW debut

Mr. Iguana finally breaks silence following RAW debut

By Ankit Verma
Modified Aug 19, 2025 22:37 GMT
Mr. Iguana on RAW (Picture credits: WWE.com)
Mr. Iguana on RAW [Picture credit: WWE.com]

AAA's Mr. Iguana shared a social media update to break his silence following his WWE RAW debut. He wrestled his first match on the red brand last night.

Ad

The Mexican star teamed up with Dragon Lee to take on World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day members won the bout after Balor hit Lee with the Coup de Grace on the back of a distraction from Dominik Mysterio.

Earlier today, Mr. Iguana took to his X/Twitter account to share multiple pictures from his RAW debut. He also wrote down a message, noting that it was a pleasure to be in action in Philadelphia.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"A pleasure Philly! Monday Night Raw Debut! @WWE P.D Wa Wa has Yezka’s respect," he wrote.

WWE has no future plans for Rhea? Here's why!

You can check out the X/Twitter post below:

Ad

Meanwhile, last on RAW, the bad guys attacked their opponents after the match ended, and AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo attempted to make the save. However, The Judgment Day regained the advantage after "Dirty" Dom struck Vikingo in the back with the Mega Championship.

Wrestling veteran was not impressed with WWE's booking of Mr. Iguana

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his honest take on Mr. Iguana's WWE debut.

Ad

On the most recent episode of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran noted that WWE did not introduce the Mexican star properly. Russo added that on top of that, the wrestling promotion booked him to lose his first match on the red brand.

"They throw Iguana out there. First time I've ever seen the guy. I don't know why he's got the puppet. I don't understand any of this. And, on top of that, he loses his debut match on RAW. So, like, that's why I said, just throw it all out the window. It doesn't matter. None of it," Vince Russo said.
Ad

The 37-year-old had previously wrestled a match on Friday Night SmackDown. On the go-home edition of the show before SummerSlam, he teamed up with Psycho Clown to challenge Los Garza for the AAA World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, Berto and Garza emerged victorious to retain their title.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has for Mr. Iguana moving forward.

About the author
Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankit Verma
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications