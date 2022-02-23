"I would be on board" - Undertaker's former rival wants him as sole inductee in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

The Undertaker was announced as the headline inductee in the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022, and many people wouldn't mind seeing the Deadman be the only star to get the honor this year.

Ken Anderson, fka Mr. Kennedy, reacted to the latest Hall of Fame induction news and stated that he liked the idea of an entire HOF class being dedicated to his former rival.

The host of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone, also pitched the idea to get prominent opponents of The Undertaker from different eras to talk about their experiences during the induction ceremony.

Anderson loved the sound of the suggestion and, similar to most members of the wrestling fraternity, held The Undertaker in high regard.

He also commended the veteran's ability to handle backstage politics when he was in his prime in WWE. Here's what Ken Anderson had to say on this week's UnSKripted:

"I think Undertaker in a category all by himself, to begin with, and like what he's done for the company, how he's carried himself, how he's conducted himself as a person, as a professional, he has just an amazing human being. The way that he handles locker room politics, he has always been very fair. I would be on board for Undertaker being the sole inductee into the Hall of Fame for one year," said Ken Anderson. [20:30 - 21:23]

He was very giving to me: Ken Anderson on his WWE program with The Undertaker

The Undertaker is one of the most respected names in wrestling due to the sheer longevity of his career. During his legendary run as an active performer, Mark Calaway also wished to help his opponents and colleagues, and Anderson appreciated the very quality of the retired superstar.

Anderson had a high-profile feud with The Undertaker in the mid-2000s as WWE was grooming him for a future main event spot. The former Money in the Bank winner learned a lot from sharing the ring with one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, as he revealed below:

"He has always been about, you know, he is very protective of his character, but like also at the same time, how do I make this next guy, I can't go out there and wrestle by myself, so how do I make these other people look, and he has always been really giving to other people. He was very giving to me. He took me under his wing for a couple of years. 'Come on; the air is fine up here; we can both live up here.' It was really cool," added Anderson. [21:59 - 22:37]

The former WWE Champion will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1st in Dallas, Texas, and as of this writing, the company has not announced any more names for the upcoming class.

Should the 'Taker be the only superstar to go into this year's Hall of Fame? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

