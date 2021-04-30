Furious WWE legend "punched locker" after Vince McMahon laughed at his backstage complaint

Former WWE costume designer Tom Fleming has recalled how Vince McMahon laughed at Mr. Perfect after he complained about Adam Bomb’s wrestling singlet.

Fleming created wrestling attires and merchandise for WWE Superstars in the 1990s, including Adam Bomb. Mr. Perfect once provoked Fleming backstage after noticing that Bomb’s wrestling singlet was similar to his.

Speaking to Pro Wrestling Defined’s Jonathan O’Dwyer, Fleming said he nervously laughed because he genuinely thought Mr. Perfect wanted to fight him. He told the two-time Intercontinental Champion to speak to Vince McMahon, who also found the complaint amusing.

“When I started laughing, he thought I was kind of just mocking him,” Fleming said. “I said, ‘Curt [Curt Hennig, Mr. Perfect's real name], listen, man.’ I was like, ‘Vince approves everything, I just do the designs. If you’ve got beef, man, go talk to Vince.’ He stormed over to Vince and I saw the same thing. He was screaming and yelling, and I saw Vince start laughing, and he [Mr. Perfect] just punched one of the lockers and stormed off.”

Mr. Perfect almost had a “fist fight” before speaking to Vince McMahon

Adam Bomb's singlet design (left); Mr. Perfect's singlet (right)

Before Mr. Perfect complained to Vince McMahon, Tom Fleming said the Hall of Famer was “so p****d off” about the design of Adam Bomb’s singlet.

The former WWE designer even thought for a moment that he was going to end up in a fistfight with the legend.

“He was this far from me [presses hand close to nose], and there was a moment, I have to admit, where I looked at him and I was like, ‘He’s not one of the bigger guys,’” Fleming said. “I was like, ‘I think he’s gonna hit me, and if he hits me, it’s going down,’ and I was like, ‘Holy cr*p.’ As that thought entered my mind, I started laughing. I was like, ‘Holy cr*p, what is going on here?’ It was a nervous kind of laughter, but I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m in the point where I might be in a fist fight with Mr. Perfect.’”

Adam Bomb (a.k.a. Bryan Clark) worked for WWE between March 1993 and August 1995. Although Mr. Perfect also performed for Vince McMahon’s company during that time, he was never involved in a storyline with Bomb.

