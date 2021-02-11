MSK among teams to punch ticket to Dusty Classic Finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day

MSK have been making an impact in NXT ever since they debuted in early 2021. The duo of Nash Carter and Wes Lee were among the three teams that punched their tickets to the Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament Finals on the latest episode of NXT.

Along with MSK, the Grizzled Young Veterans and Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon's tandem qualified for the finals at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

The former duo from IMPACT Wrestling made their debut in the tourney's first round, defeating Jake Atlas and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott. Nash and Lee then toppled Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the next round.

By defeating Legado Del Fantasma, newcomers MSK will compete in their first NXT TakeOver event as part of the 2021 Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament Finals.

Opposing Carter and Lee will be the Grizzled Young Veterans. The former NXT UK Tag Team Champions cut a decisive path of destruction through the 2021 Dusty Classic.

En route to the finals, James Drake and Zack Gibson put down Ever-Rise, Kushida and Leon Ruff, and the makeshift team of Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

Thatcher and Ciampa were not initially a part of the proceedings but made it to the semifinals. While the MSK/Legado Del Fantasma pairing was high-flying and hard-hitting, the other semifinal was a slugfest. In the end, Drake and Gibson picked up a well-deserved win.

Now that the finals of the tournament are set, which team will get a future NXT Tag Team Championship shot? The GYV have been around much longer than the newer duo of MSK, but the current champs are heels.

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch work best against a team of faces, and MSK are a great threat to try and take the belts from Lorcan and Burch.

NXT women set to make history

On the women's side of things in their first-ever Dusty Classic Tag Team Tournament, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart defeated Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in their semifinal tilt on NXT.

With the win, Moon and Blackheart will meet Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai in the finals at TakeOver: Vengeance Day this Sunday.

Whichever team wins will obviously mark the history books as the winners of the first-ever Women's Dusty Cup. It was also revealed by GM William Regal that the winners would earn a future shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

The Women's tag titles have predominantly been featured on RAW over the past few months, with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler trading them with Charlotte Flair and Asuka.

With the plethora of talented women and teams in NXT, it would make a lot of sense to have some challengers from NXT.

Those titles are supposed to be defended across all of the brands in WWE but have been stuck on RAW. That could certainly change after TakeOver: Vengeance Day crowns a winner in the Women's Dusty Classic.