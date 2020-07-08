Muhammad Hassan admits that he misses WWE, reveals whether or not he'd return to wrestling

Marc Copani, popularly known as Muhammad Hassan from his time in the WWE, joined Chris Featherstone on the second episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted Q&A series which was simulcasted on Facebook and YouTube.

During the engaging session, Copani was asked whether or not he misses working for the WWE by SK reader Paul Littrell.

The former WWE Superstar admitted that he missed some aspects of working for WWE. He explained that it's hard not to miss it as he had to quit cold turkey.

Copani was released from the WWE in September 2005 after a controversial angle, unfortunately, coincided with the 2005 London bombings, which forced WWE to take the Muhammad Hassan character off TV.

Muhammad Hassan misses working for WWE

While talking to Chris Featherstone, Copani said that he enjoyed the challenge of putting matches together and working with other talents. The fans and the spotlight of professional wrestling made it a unique experience which he was grateful to live through.

Copani, however, concluded that he can't imagine himself returning to wrestling now and he doesn't even want to do it again.

Here's what the former WWE Superstar had to say about him missing the challenges as a performer in the WWE:

"Yeah, I do, umm, not all of it. It's hard not to miss, but you know, I kind of quit cold turkey. I didn't step into the ring for another 15 years, 14 years and something like that. But yeah, I mean, of course, I miss it. It was the challenge of putting matches together and working with other individuals and of course, the crowd and the spotlight, it was definitely a unique experience, and it was one that I'm very fortunate that I had and it was one that I think is one of the highlights of my life, but I can't imagine doing it now nor would I want to."

Copani retired from professional wrestling following his WWE release, and while he did wrestle a match in 2018, the former Superstar had made a career for himself as an educator. He is currently the principal of Fulton Junior High School in Fulton, New York and Copani even spoke about the transition from being a wrestler to an administrator in the field of education.

Copani also shared details about his backstage conversation when WWE decided to remove his character from TV, experiences from working with The Undertaker, John Cena's success in Hollywood and more during the latest UnSKripted episode with Chris Featherstone.