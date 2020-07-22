Muhammad Hassan shares a story that helped him generating anger towards Americans

Muhammad Hasan, during his time in the WWE, was one of the rising Superstars before he was written off TV due to a controversial angle. In his career, Muhammad Hasan faced some of the best in the business. He was involved in a storyline with The Undertaker before he was removed from the weekly shows. it was also reported that WWE planned on making Muhammad Hassan one of the top champions in the company.

Muhammad Hassan on how people were uncomfortable around him

Muhammad Hassan was a guest on Chris Van Vilet's show earlier. The former WWE Superstar spoke about his time in the WWE and how always being in character proved to be troublesome for him and the people around him.

Marc Copani, who dawned the character of Muhammad Hassan in WWE, maintained kayfabe throughout his career. He shared interesting stories about how people reacted when they saw him in the Muhammad Hassan attire.

"I had to wear the whole [outfit] in public. At the time, it was serious. We were just a few years removed from 9/11 and I remember a few instances; One, we were in San Francisco, Shawn and I were on the path walking from the parking lot to the hotel entrance. I had the full gear on and we looked intimidating. A lady took her daughter off the path and walked by us like five feet away. She was scared. One time, we were on a plane, Shawn and I, and we were sitting towards the front and it might have been Shelton [Benjamin], but somebody came up and told us that people towards the back of the plane were calling their families to tell them that they love them. There were times when people were really frightened. It made playing the character pretty easy because the things you feel dressed like that and being out in public and saying how people treat you -- that's how people treated Shawn. Shawn was randomly searched at seven out of ten airports -- feeling that and being exposed to that as a non-Arab, it was not hard to get into character and feel anger towards Americans and outrage at how unfairly people were being treated for things that were out of their control. That was a brilliant thing about the character, he was right in feeling the unjust attitude and it was easy to get into it," (h/t fightful)