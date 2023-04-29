Multi-time Champion is eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft ahead of SmackDown

The WWE Draft will commence in a couple of hours. The event will change the landscape of the company as superstars, tag teams, and stables will most likely find a new home. It was recently revealed that Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be eligible for the upcoming Draft event.

Earlier this year, Stratus made her return to fight Damage CTRL by teaming up with Lita and Becky Lynch. However, she soon turned her back on Lita and Lynch. It's been weeks since Stratus appeared on RAW, but her status for the upcoming event is unknown.

Previously, she was not even in the promotional material for the event. Earlier today, WWE announced a list of superstars who are eligible. Interestingly, Stratus' name was found on the second day of the event on WWE RAW. She later addressed this in a tweet. Check it out:

"One show will be saying #ThankYouTrish while the other show will be wishing they had me"

Fans assumed that the WWE Hall of Famer was not eligible for the event due to her status and ongoing feud with Becky Lynch in the company.

Trish Stratus could possibly face Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Last year, Becky Lynch started her feud against Damage CTRL after the trio took her out of competition for months following the events of SummerSlam 2022. She later returned at Survivor Series and joined Team Belair and won.

However, the rivalry between The Man and the trio went on for weeks before Lita and Trish Stratus showed up on RAW to help Becky Lynch. After taking the titles from Damage CTRL, the trio challenged the stable to a match.

The match took place at WrestleMania 39 where Lynch, Lita, and Stratus walked out with a victory. After the event, Trish Stratus set Lynch and Lita up, which cost them their titles and Stratus turned heel on The Man.

According to a recent report, Stratus and Lynch will have a feud over the summer and the two will most likely have a match at SummerSlam 2023. It will be interesting to see when the rivalry begins on weekly television.

What are your thoughts on Trish Stratus' heel turn? Sound off in the comments section below.

