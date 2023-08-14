Multi-time champion loses major wrestling tournament in incredible upset

Wrestling Superstar Kazuchika Okada suffered a major setback as rival, and the leader of Los Ingobernables de Japón, Tetsuya Naito won the finals of the G1 Climax 33 in Tokyo.

The two wrestling icons are now squared at seven wins apiece in singles competition. This was Naito's third G1 Climax win after his previous wins in 2013 and 2017. This made Naito only the fifth man to have three G1 Climax wins.

Naito had a tough run to the finals, as he faced arguably the best wrestler in the world, Will Ospreay, in the semi-finals. The duo had a 30+ minute war which saw Naito thrashed badly, but he managed to get the win at the end. In the finals, Naito and the Rainmaker Okada battled in a 35+ minute contest. It took three of Naito's Destino finishers to pin the four-time G1 Climax winner.

The victory earned Naito a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Wrestle Kingdom. As it stands currently, he is set to face his former Los Ingobernables de Japón teammate, SANADA, for the championship in the Tokyo Dome.

It will be interesting to see how this feud evolves in the coming months, leading to Wrestle Kingdom.

Wrestling sensation Will Ospreay reveals new IWGP title

Wrestling great Will Ospreay recently unveiled a new championship after his defeat against Tetsuya Naito.

Ospreay replaced his IWGP United States championship with the new IWGP United Kingdom championship. After his defeat in the semi-finals of G1 Climax against Naito, Ospreay hailed Naito and went on to explain why he replaced the US championship.

"The belt doesn’t make the man, the man makes the belt, and I am sick to death of carrying something I have no attachment to. I don’t want to carry this (US) flag. I’ve been to America and been the best in the world. Canada, Europe, Australia and Japan, I am the best in the world. The best in the world is from the United Kingdom. So to the IWGP committee, have this, I don’t want it. I want a championship that suits my needs. I was going to reveal this when I beat Naito, but shit happens. I am the best in the world, and I want this championship."

He also added,

"This is my championship. This means I am the best in the world. I have beaten Kenny Omega, beaten Okada, I have beaten them all. So if anyone in the world thinks they are better than me, championship on the line, you beat Will Ospreay and you take this from me, you’re the best in the world. Naito, congratulations, but tomorrow is a new day, and I’m taking this bad boy with me." [H/T New Japan Pro Wrestling ]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ospreay and the new IWGP UK championship.

How impressive was Tetsuya Naito's G1 Climax win? Let us know in the comments.

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here