Multi-time champion ruled out of action indefinitely with injury before WrestleMania; Michael Cole makes heartbreaking announcement on RAW

Michael Cole has announced that a top WWE star and a multi-time champion was injured seriously. He let fans know that the star would be out indefinitely before WrestleMania.

At Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn came into the match despite carrying a neck injury from the package piledriver that Kevin Owens had hit him with. The match was unsanctioned, and the objective of both stars was to hurt the other, to settle their grudge. Both of them took things way too far, and it looked like they were not going to be able to walk out of the match by themselves.

That was true for Sami Zayn, as the star suffered serious injuries and lost the contest, getting hit repeatedly on his spine and neck. On WWE RAW, Michael Cole revealed that the star's injuries on his neck, spine, and nerves have worsened. This means that he was going to be out indefinitely for the foreseeable future.

"Neck injury, the nerve issues, the spinal issues... he's out indefinitely because of the damage by Kevin Owens."

If that's the case, there's a chance that Sami Zayn is not able to be at WrestleMania this year, losing out on the chance thanks to the injuries.

