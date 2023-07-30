Multi-time champion seemingly advocates for WWE return after 271 days; makes subtle demand

WWE Superstars have had their fair share of injuries in recent years. Several popular stars are out of action due to various health issues, including a 51-year-old fan favorite.

R-Truth is one of the top names in WWE who has served the company exceedingly well with his work in the ring. He made the 24/7 Championship relevant and gave fans some memorable moments with the title around his waist.

Truth wrestled on the October 24, 2022, episode of RAW, where he defeated The Miz. On the October 31, 2022, taping of Main Event, he teamed up with Shelton Benjamin to take on Duke Hudson and Von Wagner.

He later locked horns with Grayson Waller on the November 1 episode of NXT and suffered a legitimate injury during the match. The damage was expected to leave him out of action for a long time.

It's been over 270 days since Truth last competed in the ring. He recently took to Twitter to wish Triple H and Dolph Ziggler a happy birthday. A fan quoted his tweet, asking WWE to bring him back on television. The multi-time champion threw his weight behind his fan's comment by retweeting the post.

Here is what the fan wrote:

"BRING R-TRUTH BACK TO TV YOU COWARDS! THE BEST."

Screenshot of the WWE star retweeting his fan's demand

It was seemingly a subtle demand that the 51-year-old WWE Superstar made to the creative team. He may be past his prime, but he is still highly athletic and entertaining. The creative team could look to bring him back on SmackDown, where he could rekindle his feud with Grayson Waller.

WWE star R-Truth was recently spotted likely getting checked

It's been nearly 10 months since R-Truth has been out of action and off television. Fans want to see the hilarious star back on their screens, as he has done a phenomenal job entertaining them.

Truth was spotted in Alabama earlier this month, according to a report from PWInsider. The superstar was likely getting himself checked before a potential in-ring return.

"R-Truth, who has been out since tearing his quad in November 2022, was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama, earlier this week, likely getting checked out as part of the process for a potential return to the ring. His return had been delayed by an infection that required a new surgery a few months back."

It would be great to see the veteran back on screen soon, as he has much to offer the Stamford-based company.

Do you want to see R-Truth return to active competition soon? Sound off in the comments section below.