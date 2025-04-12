Multi-time champion teases WWE appearance ahead of WrestleMania 41; last match was nearly a decade ago

WWE is headed towards its 41st edition of WrestleMania, and there are more surprises in store for the fans. Recently, Layla teased an appearance for the company, specifically the Hall of Fame ceremony.

LayCool once dominated the divas' division in the Stamford-based promotion under the old regime. From unifying the titles to holding two halves of a title, Michelle McCool and Layla gave several flawless moments in the company as an act. Earlier this year, it was announced that McCool would enter the Hall of Fame.

In an interview on Muscle Man Malcolm, Layla, who hasn't competed for the promotion in nearly a decade, was asked about Michelle McCool's upcoming Hall of Fame induction and if she would appear. The veteran subtly implied that she couldn't talk about it.

"I'm not going to say. I'm not going to say. I'm there to support her no matter what. I'm 100% behind her, and I can't wait to hear her speech. I can't wait," Layla said. [From 05:20 to 05:30]

Layla's last televised match for the Stamford-based promotion was in June 2015.

Michelle McCool wanted to enter the WWE Hall of Fame as LayCool

In 2011, Michelle McCool put her career on the line against Layla in a one-on-one match. McCool left and retired from in-ring competition to focus on her family. In the coming years, she began making sporadic appearances for WWE under both regimes.

In an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion expressed she would love to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of LayCool alongside Layla. However, she claimed it was not her decision, but she would be honored if it happened.

"I mean, it would be an honor. I don't know, not my call. Don't even whose call it is, but I have no idea. I would hope LayCool would go in, and everybody always asks. I mean, that would be an honor to go in as Michelle McCool, obviously. But [I] think LayCool is what put Michelle McCool really on the map. And I'll never take that for granted," McCool said. [H/T - CVV]

It'll be interesting to see if Layla appears on television ahead of WrestleMania 41.

