With WWE having recently changed both their men's and women's world titles after the draft, fans are now expecting the tag team titles to also change, given their physical associations with both RAW and SmackDown.

The current holders of the tag belts are Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who captured the titles from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last April.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits gave his thoughts on what the new belts may look like.

"Your guess is as good as me. If there is, I hope. One can only hope. The titles that we have still look good, red and blue, we might merge them together. Make it purple. We're going to introduce the purple gang. If they decide to change it, I'm all for it." (H/T SEScoops)

During his and Montez Ford's time as a duo, The Street Profits have won every tag belt available to them, truly establishing themselves as one of the company's best tag teams.

WWE is keen to give a new tag team a big push

One duo that has been very impressive over the past month or so is Pretty Deadly. The team of Elton Prince and Kit Wilson debuted on SmackDown after the draft.

Having already entertained a strong portion of the fanbase Xero News recently reported that company higher-ups are keen to put the former NXT Tag Team Champions in a prominent role going forward.

"WWE are looking to give Pretty Deadly a very good push on SmackDown, they are earmarked to be future Tag Team Champions. WWE very impressed with them and see big potential."

Pretty Deadly may be set to pick up the biggest win of their careers tonight on SmackDown as they are set to compete in a gauntlet match to decide the next contenders for Owens and Zayn's titles.

