Multi-time WWE champion bids goodbye; addresses final appearance

WWE is set to host three premium live events for superstars on the main roster before the company heads to Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, a legend not only bid goodbye to the crowd in Japan but also talked about his final match in the Land of the Rising Sun.

A while back, AJ Styles announced his final show and match in Japan, where he faced a few names like Ivar, El Grande Americano, and Kofi Kingston over the course of two days in Tokyo. The Men's Grand Slam Champion is planning his retirement, as Styles will hang up the wrestling boots and leave in-ring competition sometime in 2026.

While fans got the opportunity in Japan to witness the face of TNA's final match, the promotion recently documented the entire event and released it on YouTube, where the 48-year-old legend addressed his final-ever match in Japan against Kofi Kingston and how the two-time WWE Champion got the opportunity to bid farewell to the crowd that made him a star in the industry.

"I've felt so much love here in Japan for everything that I've done here. I don't know where or how I would've even been in WWE if it weren't for Japan. So, just as long as they know that I appreciate them as much as they appreciate me, if not more," Styles expressed.

After a tour in Japan, AJ Styles won gold on WWE RAW

In 2021, AJ Styles and Omos dominated the tag team division when they teamed up for months and earned a title shot against The New Day. The Phenomenal One and The Nigerian Giant won the RAW Tag Team Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All under the old regime.

It's been over four years since Styles worked in the tag team division, and he recently got the opportunity with Dragon Lee. After a trip to Japan, the 48-year-old veteran teamed up with Lee and dethroned The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh to win the World Tag Team Championship.

While the two don't have a tag team name yet, Styles and Lee are ready to dominate the division on the red brand as the newly crowned champions in the coming weeks.

