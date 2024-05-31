Multi-time WWE champion reveals original plan for RK-Bro's split

RK-Bro was once WWE's hottest tag team on the main roster, as Matt Riddle and Randy Orton connected well with the audience. Recently, Matt Riddle revealed the original plans behind their potential split as a tag team.

RK-Bro was one of the most entertaining acts on Monday Night RAW, as the company was transitioning out of the Thunderdome Era. Matt Riddle and Randy Orton's eventual split was on the cards before The Viper went on a long hiatus due to a career-ending injury.

During an appearance on Niko Exxtra, the former United States Champion spoke about the tag team with The Viper. The former RAW and NXT Tag Team Champion revealed that the company had plans to split the two after giving one of them a Royal Rumble win, which allegedly got changed due to Brock Lesnar.

"I was told that at the end because Brock [Lesnar] had just lost his and weeks up and going to the Royal Rumble, there was some speculation like 'Hey, we might want to do something like you win the Rumble, maybe Randy wins the Rumble and that's what kinda turns you guys against each other' (...) RK-Bro awas killing at the time, but that's not what happened, and things definitely changed," said Riddle. [36:00 - 36:27)

Randy Orton has been teaming up with former Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown lately

After recovering from a career-threatening injury, Randy Orton moved to Friday Night SmackDown. Sadly, The Original was released from the company before The Viper's return to WWE Survivor Series 2023.

The 14-time World Champion spent a few months going after The Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After failing to win the title, he feuded with United States Champion Logan Paul.

During the feud with The Maverick, Orton formed a new partnership with Kevin Owens on Friday Night SmackDown. Regardless of failing at WrestleMania XL, R-KO became an on-and-off duo on the brand.

The Viper and The Prizefighter shifted their attention to The New Bloodline after WrestleMania in Philadelphia. The two stars are still teaming up on the brand following their loss against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash in Lyon, France.

