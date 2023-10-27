Multi-time WWE champion reveals the reason behind snubbing UFC

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently talked about his decision to turn down the offer from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Post his historic gold medal win at the 1996 Summer Olympic Games, Angle became one of the most celebrated amateur wrestlers at that time. All the professional wrestling promotions wanted to sign the American Hero.

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), the combat sports behemoth that we know today, also happened to approach Angle during that time. However, Angle declined the offer, and he eventually ended up at WWE. During a recent interview with Dr. Beau Hightower, Angle revealed that the reason behind that decision was a monetary one.

"They approached me after 1996, and this is before Dana White owned them, and back then, it was a little more barbaric. And the money wasn't that great. They wanted to sign a 10-fight deal with me for 150 grand ($150,000 USD). So, I said no," Kurt Angle said.

Angle then went on to sign a deal with the Stamford-based company in 1998 before making his WWF debut in 1999.

WWE legend Kurt Angle said that the segment involving Triple H and Stephanie McMahon helped his career

Kurt Angle was involved in a love-triangle storyline with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon during the early stages of his WWE career in 2000.

During a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, Angle said that this storyline played a crucial role in cementing himself as a top star in the company.

"I loved doing my stuff with Triple H and Stephanie, too, which was the beginning of my career, and it really set the tone for Kurt Angle and the direction he was going. So I have to thank those guys for that, and especially the writer Brian Gewirtz and Vince. That angle is what set the tone for me. If that angle did not occur, I probably would have been mid-card for another two years. It's amazing what storylines can do," Kurt Angle said.

The former Olympian went on to win his first world title later that year when he defeated The Rock at WWE No Mercy.

