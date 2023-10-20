Ex-champion says his "romance" with Stephanie McMahon affected his WWE career

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently addressed his love triangle storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

The Olympic Gold Medalist joined the Stamford-based company in 1998. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. One of Angle's first storylines in WWE saw him getting involved in a love triangle with Stephanie McMahon and her then-on-screen husband, Triple H. The storyline was one of the most popular ones in 2000.

During a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session, Angle opened up about how his love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H helped his career.

"I loved doing my stuff with Triple H and Stephanie, too, which was the beginning of my career, and it really set the tone for Kurt Angle and the direction he was going. So I have to thank those guys for that, and especially the writer Brian Gewirtz and Vince," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"That angle is what set the tone for me. If that angle did not occur, I probably would have been mid-card for another two years. It's amazing what storylines can do. (...) It was a different time, but if I didn't have that angle with Stephanie and Triple H, and if we didn't succeed with that angle, I don't know if I would have had the success that I had early on." [H/T: prowrestlingstories]

Kurt Angle commented on Jade Cargill's WWE signing

After her AEW contract expired earlier this year, former TBS Champion Jade Cargill signed with the Stamford-based company. She recently appeared on NXT, SmackDown, and Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, The Olympic Gold Medalist praised Cargill, stating that she has an incredible future.

"I saw a video of her. She looks bigger than me. She's jacked. Oh my god. That girl has an incredible future. WWE is going to love her." [H/T: Fightful]

