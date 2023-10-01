"Oh my god" - Kurt Angle opens up on Jade Cargill signing with WWE

Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared his thoughts on former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill signing with WWE.

Cargill is one of the fastest-rising stars in the pro wrestling world. She made a huge name for herself in AEW as the longest-reigning TBS Champion before her departure. World Wrestling Entertainment recently signed the megastar, and several notable personalities have commented on the development.

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer opened up about Jade Cargill's decision to jump ship to the Stamford-based promotion. Angle said that the former AEW star had an impressive physique and could have a bright future ahead.

"I saw a video of her. She looks bigger than me. She's jacked. Oh my god. That girl has an incredible future. WWE is going to love her." (H/T Fightful)

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Kurt Angle is not the only Hall of Famer who believes Jade Cargill will succeed in WWE

As part of a recent 'Ask Mick Anything' segment on Foley is Pod, Hall of Famer Mick Foley praised World Wrestling Entertainment's decision to hire Cargill. He added that the 31-year-old could become a massive star in the promotion.

"Yeah, wow. That was really impressive to see the rollout. If WWE can't make her a major star, then they are failing in the worst way possible. I think they will. I think she will rise to the occasion. She is somebody whose upside is almost immeasurable. She is just going to continue to get better. But she just has that look. Not just the look but the presence as well. I see big things for her in WWE."

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jade Cargill's debut. Some believe she might show up on next week's episode of RAW.

Do you think Cargill will make her debut on RAW? Which star should be her first opponent? Let us know in the comments section below.