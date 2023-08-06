Multiple botches take place in high-profile WWE SummerSlam match 

This year's WWE SummerSlam was opened by Logan Paul taking on Ricochet after a story between the two men turned personal in recent weeks.

The story ironically began from a botch back at Money in the Bank when Ricochet delivered a Spanish Fly from the apron which was botched. It ended Paul's hopes of winning the Money in the Bank contract.

As part of their match at SummerSlam, there was a throwback to this moment where Paul delivered the Spanish Fly. But this was botched a second time when Ricochet was unable to land on his feet.

This wasn't the only botch in the match, which isn't a surprise since both men put it all on the line. There was a point where Ricochet delivered the Recoil, but when he put his knees up, he didn't make contact with Paul because the former US Champ had already bumped like it was a neck breaker.

Despite the issues, the match was still a fantastic way to kick off SummerSlam and lifted the energy level in the arena.

