Create

Multiple botches take place during opening segment on RAW after Edge kicks off show

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 07, 2023 07:12 IST
Beth Phoenix and Edge are set to team up once more
Beth Phoenix and Edge are set to team up once more

WWE RAW opened with Edge and Beth Phoenix making their way out to the ring to kick things off. They wouldn't have to wait too long before they were interrupted by Judgment Day, but things soon went very wrong in multiple ways.

The Judgment Day and Edge have been in a feud for a long time, ever since the Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the group that he started. In an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules, Rhea Ripley assaulted Phoenix, forcing Edge to watch the beatdown on his wife.

This naturally made him say that he quit, but that wasn't enough for the stable, who continued the vicious assault, putting them both out of action. Since then, the Rated-R Superstar and Phoenix have returned to the ring and naturally focused their wrath on Judgment Day again.

This week, when Judgment Day made its way out, Rhea Ripley was missing from their group. It appears that without her presence and with the excitement of the segment overall, Damian Priest found it difficult to speak, tripping over his words.

The most noticeable botch he made saw him call the Elimination Chamber the Money in the Bank instead.

Damian Priest Dijo Money In The Bank en lugar de EC xd #WWERAW https://t.co/VGBNT3Vjxo

Thankfully, he recovered immediately and changed things around. He said that Edge had gotten him so flustered that he forgot how to speak.

He corrected himself and then gave the mic back to Dominik.

Let's go @TheBethPhoenix! 💪#WWERAW https://t.co/3lwzXYER8k

Unfortunately, that was not the last of the issues. As the segment wound up, WWE headed into an ad break, but they immediately came back.

Fans saw the match between Priest and Angelo Dawkins start, but it happened without any commentary, as WWE was officially on an ad break. The late cut saw fans seeing things that WWE didn't mean to.

Did you catch the botches on RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...