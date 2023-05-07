Multiple WWE legends return to assault Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day during incredible Backlash match

WWE legends such as Carlito and Savio Vega gave Puerto Rico fans a treat as they returned to take down Dominik Mysterio and Judgment Day members.

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny went at each other with everything in a "San Juan Street Fight" match at WWE Backlash tonight.

The rapper came to the ring and got a massive pop from the WWE fans as he brought a shopping cart filled with weapons. Bunny didn't hold back during the match as he charged vicious kendo stick shots to put Priest down.

After some time, the recording artist ducked a kick, and Priest accidentally kicked the ring post. Bunny hit Priest in the injured leg with a kendo stick and followed it by slamming his knee into the ring post with a chain wrapped around his ankle.

The former US Champion sold his act of being seriously hurt and tried to apologize to Bad Bunny. Following a low blow to Priest, WWE Superstar Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio came to the aid of Judgment Day's member.

However, Dominik Mysterio and Balor were confronted by Rey Mysterio before the fans witnessed WWE legend Carlito in fantastic shape to assault the heel stable.

The Prince and Dom Dom tried to back off, but legendary Savio Vega was out as he dished out head chops to both men. Finally, in an incredible match-up, Bad Bunny emerged victorious in his hometown next to Priest.

What did you think of the return of the WWE Legends? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes