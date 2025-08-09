A WWE official has confirmed that multiple WWE stars are injured after SummerSlam. The news was announced during SmackDown.At SummerSlam, six tag teams took each other on in a match for the WWE Tag Team Championship. This was a hard-hitting TLC match with each team taking a lot of punishment. The 12 stars put their bodies on the line, doing the most that they could to end the reign of the Wyatt Sicks, but in the end, the challengers failed, and Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy retained the titles.WWE commentator Wade Barrett confirmed that the stars who competed in the match were all injured and were nursing injuries. He added that the Motor City Machine Guns were wrestling despite it.“There’s a reason why none of the other teams from that TLC match are out here competing right now. Not one of those teams thought it was a good idea competing with all of the wounds racking their bodies. The Motor City Machine Guns, though, are always ready to fight.”He went on to talk about Candice LeRae's injury. The star fell off a ladder and through another one. She revealed a horrifying bruise as well on her body, and Barrett addressed it and said that she was quite hurt after that.“Candice LeRae’s entire body is a different color today. Not even the kind of color a human being should be, a lot of purple in there. Let’s put it that way. An entire bruise covering her rather petite frame.”Candice LeRae, The Street Profits, and DIY were present on WWE SmackDown laterThe stars appeared in a backstage segment where they confirmed that, due to injuries sustained at SummerSlam, they would not be wrestling tonight on the show. However, they would be facing each other in a match next week.LeRae even showed off the giant bruise on her leg, which was a different color altogether.Nick Aldis was tired of them arguing with each other even after the match, and made the bout between them for the following week official. It remains to be seen what happens when they face each other.